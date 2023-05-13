Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after purchasing an additional 267,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,624,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,323,000 after purchasing an additional 51,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,798,000 after purchasing an additional 684,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of FCPT opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

