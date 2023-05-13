Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

