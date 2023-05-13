Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 41,686 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,686 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Gentex worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Gentex by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,561 shares of company stock worth $466,490. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gentex Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.48.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

See Also

