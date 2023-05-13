Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 769 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,658 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of SM Energy worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SM. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

SM Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $25.79 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 4.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.89%.

Insider Activity

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $25,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,394.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.