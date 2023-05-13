Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.21% of Liberty Energy worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

