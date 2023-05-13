Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,942 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

