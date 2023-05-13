Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 43.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

In other Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 7,845 shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $251,432.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,860,735.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 13,108 shares of company stock valued at $417,521 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

