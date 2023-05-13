Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $403.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading

