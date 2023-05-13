Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,377,000 after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $239.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,036 shares of company stock worth $1,211,876. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.