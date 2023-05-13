Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,386 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 625% compared to the average volume of 329 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 2.73. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

