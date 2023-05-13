Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,319,000 after acquiring an additional 492,354 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 24.2% in the third quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNL opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $477,409 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

