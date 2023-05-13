Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 206182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Specifically, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,976,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $205,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,409,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,975. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

Trupanion Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $872.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,817,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trupanion by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 576,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Trupanion by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 496,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $17,687,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Trupanion by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,734,000 after acquiring an additional 325,354 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Further Reading

