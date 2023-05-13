Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on September 15th

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

NYSE TSN opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $92.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,390 shares of company stock worth $846,258. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $88,864,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after acquiring an additional 566,512 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

