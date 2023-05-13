UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $69,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $218.62 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $219.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.48 and its 200 day moving average is $193.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.