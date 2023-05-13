UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of UGI worth $18,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in UGI by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in UGI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in UGI by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGI. Mizuho began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.15%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

