Under Armour, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2,312.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

