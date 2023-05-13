Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Sells $250,050.78 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,463,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 990.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,611,000 after buying an additional 1,184,937 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,752,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 412.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 680,241 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

