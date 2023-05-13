UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04, reports. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.66 million. UpHealth had a negative return on equity of 59.75% and a negative net margin of 140.43%.

UpHealth Stock Performance

NYSE UPH opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPH shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of UpHealth to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About UpHealth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UpHealth by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 53,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UpHealth by 64.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 238,655 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in UpHealth by 501.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares during the period.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

