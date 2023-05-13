UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04, reports. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.66 million. UpHealth had a negative return on equity of 59.75% and a negative net margin of 140.43%.
UpHealth Stock Performance
NYSE UPH opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $9.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPH shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of UpHealth to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About UpHealth
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.
