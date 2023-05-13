US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Truist Financial

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $40.81 on Friday. US Foods has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,440.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other US Foods news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock worth $296,320,022 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,956,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 33.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,355,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

