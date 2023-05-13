Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Down to $18.29

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.29, but opened at $16.82. Utz Brands shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 135,202 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,696.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $354.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -2,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $24,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,782,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $24,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648,380 shares in the company, valued at $60,782,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $119,953.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,374,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,158,388.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,509,197 shares of company stock worth $25,164,835. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Utz Brands by 25.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 324,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 66,123 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

Further Reading

