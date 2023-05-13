Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 330,531 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,531 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CleanSpark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246,633 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 82.51%. Equities analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLSK. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

