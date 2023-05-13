Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 83,739 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,739 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.