Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,356 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.55% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKI stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

