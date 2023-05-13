Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Packaging Co. of America Price Performance
NYSE:PKG opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $162.93.
Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
