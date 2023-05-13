Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 18,855 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 1,397,606 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at about $9,548,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 319,137 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.26%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -62.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

