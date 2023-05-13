Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 279 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

