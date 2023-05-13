Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,489,000 after buying an additional 43,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,502,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after acquiring an additional 404,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 39,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 479,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $28.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $29,169.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $29,169.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $46,401.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,874 shares of company stock worth $80,046 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

