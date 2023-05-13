Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 216,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,630.82 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,731.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,593.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,310.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.08.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

