Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.78 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,817,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,086,000 after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

