Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.86 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,302,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after buying an additional 129,524 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Celanese by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 347,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

CE opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.63. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.