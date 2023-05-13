Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.87 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Garmin by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Shares of GRMN opened at $103.77 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.