Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 46.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI Price Performance

CGI Profile

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $103.50.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

