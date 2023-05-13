Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,994 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 169,553 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 765,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 72,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,232 shares during the period. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,040,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $9.97 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

