Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.31 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,778,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,358,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $130.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.81. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

