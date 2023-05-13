Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $529,285.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,641.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $529,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,193.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH opened at $138.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

