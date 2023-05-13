Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.39 Million Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEG opened at $35.31 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.26). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,965.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

