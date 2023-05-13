Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.87. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PNW. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.