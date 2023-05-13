Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth about $42,586,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth about $7,834,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,825,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,249,000 after buying an additional 287,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth about $5,453,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 133.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 168,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLK opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

