Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 103,953 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UEC opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.24. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $994.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,923,825.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,923,825.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Abraham acquired 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 605,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,190.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

