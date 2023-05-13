Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 282,118 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,118 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.04% of Applied Digital worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 89.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 464,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,055. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,945,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,953,799.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 464,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,900. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of APLD opened at $2.88 on Friday. Applied Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

About Applied Digital

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.