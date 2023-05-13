Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 38,583 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTF. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 17.1% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,230,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 325,779 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 316,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 54,397 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 142,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

KTF opened at $8.68 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.