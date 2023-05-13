Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 7,101 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BYD stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $71.69.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.89% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,899,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,097,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,074,634.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,899,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,097,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,074,634.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,334 shares of company stock valued at $23,543,265. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

