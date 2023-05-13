Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 153.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,608,000 after buying an additional 703,122 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,253,000 after buying an additional 4,300,627 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,108,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,744,000 after purchasing an additional 606,748 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,741,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after buying an additional 84,832 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,129,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLF opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading

