Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 11,763 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,763 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.31% of Beyond Meat worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $10.47 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

