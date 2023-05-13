Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 151 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,482,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

JKHY opened at $155.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

