Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 442 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on HZNP. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
Featured Articles
