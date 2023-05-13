Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.35% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REMX opened at $84.29 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $105.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

