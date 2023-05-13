VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HYD stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.30.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.