Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925,988 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $53,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $253.66 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

