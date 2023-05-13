Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.35

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 242138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Vinco Ventures Trading Up 10.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 201,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 496,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,530,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after buying an additional 240,191 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. It operates business platforms through the video-sharing social networking platform, end-to-end fully integrated programmatic advertising platform, streaming music non-fungible token platform, full-fervice digital commerce, new consumer product development and commercialization platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.